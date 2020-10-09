Pork chop meals at Daleville drive-thru
DALEVILLE — Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory’s annual pork chop dinner will be drive-thru style this Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Cost is $12.
The meal includes choice of two pork chops or two pork burgers, a pork chop and a pork burger, baked potato, green beans, applesauce and dessert.
Chicken fry set in Anderson
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will host a chicken fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Price is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Coats of Caring to be drive-thru event
ANDERSON — The 20th annual Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring distribution will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
There will be free winter coats, hats and gloves to Madison County residents who need them. Due to the pandemic, for everyone’s safety, the event will be conducted as a drive-thru. Community Hospital Anderson is hosting the event.
Attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times and wear masks. The event is free, but you must be present to receive a coat.
Those who would like to donate gently used coats may drop them off at any Bestway Cleaners location by Oct. 16.
Coats of Caring is made possible by the Community Hospital Anderson Foundation and the support of Dr. James and Betsy Callahan.
