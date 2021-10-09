Alzheimer’s walk set in Muncie
MUNCIE — On Oct. 9, Muncie and Anderson-area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The event takes place at Canan Commons Park, 600 Walnut St., Muncie. The event and walk route opens at 9:30 a.m. with the Promise Garden ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
Options are also being offered to participate online and “walk from home” in local neighborhoods.
For more information and to register, visit act.alz.org/heartland.
The Herald Bulletin
