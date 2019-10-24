LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Community Briefs

Community Briefs

Second Harvest tailgate Friday

ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will provide food for families in need at a tailgate distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Friday in the former Kmart (Nichol Avenue) parking lot.

Distribution will continue while supplies last, and there is a limit of three families per vehicle. Do not line up before 11 a.m. the day of the tailgate.

Swiss steak dinner at Lapel Legion

LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St., will host a Swiss steak dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The menu includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and desserts, coffee and tea. Price is $8 for all you can eat.

Frankton Legion plans activities

FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a Kids Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

There will be free hot dogs with a costume party at 6 p.m. The adult party gets underway at 8 p.m. with disc jockey Jay Castor. All are invited to come dressed in their favorite costumes.

On Sunday, the Legion will host a tailgating party for the Auxiliary at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 a plate (no carry outs or credit cards, cash only).

Hospital auxiliary offers shirts sale

ANDERSON — The Shirt Set Co. will be in the mezzanine of Community Hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Available will be tees, hoodies, rhinestone interlocks, dresses, tops, women’s apparel and more.

The event is being sponsored by the auxiliary.

Trick or Treat at Keystone Woods

ANDERSON — Trick or Treat at Keystone Woods Assisted Living will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The address is 2335 N. Madison Ave.

Middletown Legion to serve steak

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., will serve charcoal grilled T-bones and two sides on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. or sold out. They will also serve broasted fish.

The non-smoking Legion is open to the public.

Information: 765-354-4892.

Victoria’s Resale Place to open

ANDERSON — St. Vincent Victoria Guild’s grand opening of Victoria’s Resale Place, 1916 Jackson St., will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Fall Festival set for Saturday

ANDERSON — A Fall Festival will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.

There is no charge. Fun, food, games and a bounce house will be included.

Information: 765-643-5851.

Bazaar, other activities planned

ANDERSON — The Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St., will host a bazaar organized by the Ladies Auxiliary from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will also be a bake sale.

Tables are available to rent for $10 by calling Pari Woolard, 765-602-9553.

The Halloween Party will begin at 7 p.m., with the Pershing Drive band performing from 8 p.m. to midnight. A costume contest will also take place.

The Herald Bulletin