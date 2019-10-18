Community Briefs
Church to give away clothing
ANDERSON — West 14th Street Church of Christ, 1528 W. 14th St., will host a Clothes Give Away from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Free prostate screening offered
ANDERSON — St. Vincent Anderson Cancer Center is hosting a free prostate cancer screening event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Erskine Medical Office Building, 2020 Meridian St.
To schedule an appointment, call 765-608-2677.
Sale features sewing accessories
ANDERSON — A rummage sale with seamstress items will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 16 Ringwood Way, Anderson. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Animal Protection League.
Youths can learn how to lead
ANDERSON — Adults and children are invited to the Anderson Composite Squadron’s open house on Wednesday, Nov 6, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Anderson Municipal Airport’s office building.
The Civil Air Patrol’s purpose since 1945 is leadership development, aviation education, emergency services and, more recently, cybersecurity and tech.
Young people age 12 through 17 interested in joining will attend field day Saturday, Nov. 9, and special training sessions the following three Wednesday nights to finish their first promotion. Adults are also needed to help in small or large ways and broaden horizons.
Information: anderson civilairpatrol.com
civilairpatrol.comor call Tim Nardoni at 765-606-0314.
Tenderloin on menu at Shrine Club
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club and Dev’s Deep Fried Madness will have a half-pound breaded tenderloin and a 6-ounce breaded chicken breast dinner on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The dinner is open to the public.
‘End Domestic Violence’ ride set
ANDERSON — An inaugural bike ride for “On the Road to End Domestic Violence” will be held Saturday at the United Auto Workers Local 1963 Union Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Registration will start at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Cost is $10 for single rider and $15 for double.
Dinners will be sold after the ride at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., for $8.
Information: Demetrice Hudson at 765-617-9041.
Original Potato Feast is Oct. 26
ALEXANDRIA — The 25th annual Original Potato Feast as well as a church bazaar will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Our Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 309 Washington St.
Cost is $10 in advance for adults and $10.50 at the door. Children ages 10 and under, $5, advance, $5.50 at the door. Also includes salad, bread, dessert and drink.
Distribution of pet food Saturday
ANDERSON — Mitzy’s Morsels Pet Food Pantry distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3205 W. 25th St., Anderson.
The pantry provides assistance with temporary and emergency pet food to low income families and those feeding stray or feral cats.
No pets are allowed on the property during distributions.
