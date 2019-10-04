LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Church to have clothing giveaway

ANDERSON — A clothing giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave.

Victoria Guild sets Christmas bazaar

ANDERSON — The Victoria Guild at St. Vincent Anderson’s Christmas Corner Bazaar will be Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the St. Vincent Anderson cafeteria dining room, 2015 Jackson St.

Free valet parking is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the front lobby door.

First Baptist to host Dan’s Fish Fry

ANDERSON — First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave., will host a Dan’s Fish Fry on Friday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.

All-you-can-eat fish and chicken and a choice of two sides: baked beans, cole slaw or applesauce.

The cost is adults, $10; children under 12, $5; and children 5 and under eat free with paid adult ticket.

