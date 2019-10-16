Hoedown set for Sugar Fork
ANDERSON — Sugar Fork Crossing will host an old-fashioned hoedown on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.
Dinner will be served including BBQ pulled pork from Bird’s Smokehouse BBQ, prizes given away and music provided by Robert Farmer. There is no charge for the event and dinner will be provided while supplies last.
RSVP to 765-233-9360.
Sugar Fork Crossing is at 1745 E. 67th St., just west of Menard’s.
Fall Family Night Oct. 31 at church
ANDERSON — A Fall Family Night will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
There will be candy, free hot dogs and drinks.
UMC host tenderloin dinner
FRANKTON — Frankton United Methodist Church will host a fresh-cut, hand-breaded tenderloin dinner from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Factory, Eighth and Sigler streets.
Menu includes tenderloin, green beans, baked potato, dessert and drink. There will be homemade and diabetic desserts.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 13.
Carryout will be available.
Thirty percent of proceeds will go toward mission projects.
Liberty hosting fish, chicken fry
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will host a Dan’s Fish Fry with all the fish and chicken you can eat on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the elementary gym, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Carryout will be available.
Tickets can be purchased in the school offices or at the door. Proceeds will benefit the senior class mission trip to Costa Rica.
Information: 765-644-7774.
Anderson Class of 1967 to meet
ANDERSON — Anderson High School Class of 1967 will meet at noon Wednesday for lunch at The Curve at Grandview. All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
