Community Briefs
‘Ghostly Affair’ at historic home
ANDERSON — The Gruenewald House, 626 Main St., will host “A Ghostly Affair” Friday and Saturday, with shows at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. each evening.
“Steve Fleck’s drama class at Alexandria High School has written the script and are doing it as a fundraiser for the house,” said David Cagley, president of the Gruenewald House board.
Guests will go from room to room in the house, trying to solve the mystery of what happens in the end.
Tickets are $10 each and should be reserved ahead of time by calling 317-694-7876.
Roosevelt alumni to have breakfast
ANDERSON — Former faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School will meet for breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Perkins Restaurants on Scatterfield Road.
The group meets the last Wednesday of each month.
Liberty to have fall band, choir show
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will have its Fall Band & Choir Concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in its secondary gym, 2323 Columbus Ave.
The concert will feature a variety of music from all performing ensembles. It is free and the public is welcome.
Knights hosting Halloween party
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will have its annual Halloween Party from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
This is a free party for all.
Church Women United to meet
ANDERSON — Church Women United will meet on Friday, Nov. 1, at 9:30 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1540 W. 16th St.
The theme is “World Community Day, The Time is Now!, Resolve to Love.”
Geater Center to host trunk-or-treat
ANDERSON — A trunk-or-treat will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Shrine Club to serve cod dinner
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club will have a fish (cod) dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $11 for adults and children 12 and under, $5.
