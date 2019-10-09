Community Briefs
Victoria Guild hosts
‘Nutman’ sales
ANDERSON — The Victoria Guild Auxiliary of St. Vincent Ascension Anderson is sponsoring “The Nutman” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the hospital’s cafeteria.
Proceeds go to support the mission to the hospital.
Items include nuts of all kinds, snack mixes, candies, all in sizes perfect for snacks, gifts, stocking stuffers, tailgates, etc.
Ham-and-beans to be served
FRANKTON — Frankton American Legion will host a ham-and-bean dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Served will be ham-and-beans, fried potatoes and cornbread.
Cost is $4 per person and carryouts will be available. It is open to the public.
Fall festival set at Tri County
MIDDLETOWN — Tri County Christian Church will host its fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
There will be food, fun and fellowship, organizers said. The church is at 8660 N. Mechanicsburg Road.
WOW Red Hats to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The WOW Chapter of Red Hats will lunch at Perkins, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road, next Saturday at 11 a.m.
All members and guests are welcome. The group will discuss upcoming events.
AHS 1949 alumni to have lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1949 will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, for lunch at Perkins Restaurant.
All spouses and family members are welcome.
Beach Boys show added
NASHVILLE — Due to popular demand, the new Brown County Music Center has added a matinee performance from the iconic American band The Beach Boys set for Saturday, Feb. 29, at 3 p.m. Doors at 2 p.m.
The 8 p.m. show is sold out.
Tickets for the matinee performance go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and will be available at www.browncountymusiccenter.com and at www.ticketmaster.com, and the venue box office.
Historian to speak at Friends’ meeting
ANDERSON — Friends of the Mounds State Park will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the park’s Nature Center.
Featured speaker will be Madison County historian Steve Jackson.
I CAN group meets Wednesday
ANDERSON — St. Vincent Cancer Center invites the public to its monthly I CAN cancer support group that will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Vincent Cancer Center, 2020 Meridian St., Suite 100 (Erskine Medical Office Building).
The support group meets the second Wednesday of each month for patients, cancer survivors, and caregivers and will include a different topic or activity.
The topic for the month of October is Color Me Pink – A Celebration for Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors.
Information and reservation, 765-683-3291.
For more information about the I CAN cancer support group, call 765-646-8358.
Volunteers needed Thanksgiving Day
ANDERSON — Everyone is welcome to attend the Gospel Highlight Radio Broadcast’s 37th annual community Thanksgiving Day dinner at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Delivery service will be available for the sick and those unable to leave their homes. To order a dinner for delivery, call 648-6868. Orders must be in no later than 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Help is needed. To volunteer or for more information, call James Warner at 765-606-6099.
This dinner is in memory of the late Brother Booker Alexander, founder; Brother Charles Gardner, Rev. Levert Braxton, David Tolbert, Allen Alexander and Monroe Warner Jr. of the now retired Heavenly Five Gospel Singers.
