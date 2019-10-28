Memory Walk planned for victim of violence
ANDERSON — The family of Alexis Wasson, who died along with her unborn twin sons from an act of domestic violence in Anderson, will host a Memory Walk in her honor at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Shadyside Park.
The walk is 3.4 miles and will begin at the the entrance from Alexandria Pike by the volleyball courts. Water will be available.
T-shirts will be available for $15. Wristbands will sell for $5.
All proceeds will go to a college fund set up for her daughter.
Soroptimists to meet Tuesday
ANDERSON — Soroptimist International of Anderson will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
On the agenda for the club’s monthly business meeting will be news from the Fall District Meeting held in Middlebury, attended by seven local members; plans for the annual Holiday Cookie Walk fundraiser to be held on Friday, Dec. 6, and other committee reports. Women interested in learning more about the local club are invited to attend.
Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
Group organizes Help the Homeless
ANDERSON — Rude Boyz Motorcycle Club, a nonprofit organization, will have an event, Help the Homeless, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the fountain on 14th Street across from Rivera Maya restaurant.
The menu will include chili and crackers, peanut butter sandwich, drink and a dessert.
Clean donations may be brought to the Rude Boyz Clubhouse at 515 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The club will be making backpacks for the homeless to hand out on this day as well. They have plenty of backpacks but residents could donate toilet paper, water, heavy blankets and warm clothing, sanitary items and toiletries.
Information: Leah at 765-393-7786.
Rangeline to have line dance classes
ANDERSON — Line dancing will be held once a month at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road.
Class will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Instructor will be Annette Farr. Cost is $3 for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Dinners planned at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a lasagna dinner on Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The menu will also include salad and garlic bread for $7. Carryout will be available by calling 765-754-3311. Cash only for food.
From 6 to 8 p.m., they will have bingo.
On Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. there will be a chili cook-Off.
On Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 5:30 p.m. the Legion will have free dinners (beef or turkey manhattans) for veterans. Guest meal, $7.
All events are open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.