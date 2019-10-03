Mexican Fiesta at Maple Grove
ANDERSON —The youths at Maple Grove Church of God are sponsoring a Mexican Fiesta meal fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The cost of the meal is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 10. There will be a variety of Mexican dishes.
The youths are raising money for camps, youth conferences, and various youth activities.
Ham, beans dinner set at Rangeline
ANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, will sponsor a ham and beans dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Cost of the dinner is $5 with tickets available at the door. Cornbread and a drink are included in the meal. Dinners are also available for carryout.
Shriners to serve chicken, pork
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will have a chicken dinner with a pork chop from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults and children 12 and under $5. The dinner is open to the public.
All ages invited to Observe the Moon
ANDERSON — The public is invited to the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
This free, all-ages event will include presentations by the Muncie Astronomy Club on the features of the moon and a guided look at the moon through a telescope.
International Observe the Moon Night is an annual worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Conner Prairie hosts ‘Blue Friday’
FISHERS — The Indianapolis Colts will partner with Conner Prairie, Indiana’s historic and interactive outdoor museum, to host activities for “Blue Friday” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday before the Colts travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs this Sunday.
Blue Friday this week will highlight Conner Prairie’s 12-acre corn maze, ranked eighth nationwide by USA Today. Fans can enjoy free admission to the corn maze from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., visits from Colts cheerleaders, a scavenger hunt, and the chance to win game tickets and other special prize giveaways.
Regular admission to Conner Prairie is required upon entry. Fans are encouraged to wear blue and post on social media using #BlueFriday and #DiscoverCP.
Conner Prairie is located at 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
Gordon Lightfoot resets concert
NASHVILLE — The Brown County Music Center in Nashville will welcome Gordon Lightfoot on Thursday, March 26, for a rescheduled show date following a postponement earlier in the season due to an injury. Fans who purchased tickets for the original show date may use their tickets for the new show date.
Tickets are on sale at www.browncountymusiccenter.com and at www.ticketmaster.com.
