Community Briefs
Event boosts Special Olympics
ANDERSON — Stillwell Manor and Madison County Special Olympics of Anderson are partnering up for the first time for an evening of entertainment and raising awareness for the great athletes and programs in Madison County from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday.
Proceeds of each ticket will go to the county’s Special Olympics. Tickets are $20.
Stillwell Manor is located in the former Applewood 9 Theater, 1704 E. 60th St.
Information: 765-393-1645.
Oktoberfest set at K of C Hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St., will hold an Oktoberfest meal of bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, and more, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Hot dogs will be available for kids.
Price is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Oakhurst Mansion hosts exhibition
MUNCIE — Oakhurst Mansion, one of the original Ball Mansions at 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway in Muncie, will host the sixth Exhibition of the Furniture Guild of Indiana Artisans with an opening on Nov. 1.
Participating artisans will include George Abiad of Anderson and Greg Adams of Lapel. Local musicians Steve Minnick and Gary Andry will provide musical entertainment.
Following the opening, the exhibition will be open during regular hour of operation of Oakhurst.
The furniture will be arranged upstairs. Oakhurst has recently been opened after being closed for many years. It offers a glimpse of local history of the Ball family and its woodwork.
Ladies group meets for lunch
ANDERSON — The Ladies-Out-To-Lunch-Bunch from South Main Village East Side will have its monthly luncheon at noon Wednesday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Library now circulating hotspots
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., has added hotspots to its list of materials that circulate. Hotspots allow users to access the internet from home or while on the go using T-Mobile service. Adult and teen library cardholders may check out hotspots at the Circulation Desk at the Main Library and Lapel Branch Library.
Information: 765-641-2456 or visit andersonlibrary.net/computers-and-technology.
Frog legs available at area Legion
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
The post at 450 N. 10th St. is open to the public. It is a non-smoking venue.
