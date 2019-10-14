Bingo Blitz benefits Hopewell
ANDERSON — Bingo Blitz benefiting the Hopewell Center will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
Ten games have cash prizes from $200 to $500. A buy-in bonus game is available for $1,000 cash.
Included in ticket price at 5:30 p.m. will be Lee’s Famous Recipe dinner. Games will get underway at 6:30 p.m.
Advanced ticket, $30; day of, $35. VIP tickets are $60, and include reserved parking, personal wait staff, special seating and unlimited drinks and desserts.
Purchase tickets at Hopewell Center or call 765-642-0201. Tables of 8-10 may be reserved in advance. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older.
Youths can learn how to sew
ALEXANDRIA — A six-week (12-hour) class for beginning students to learn the basics of hand and machine sewing will begin Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the basement of the Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Each student will make a project to take home. The class is open to all girls and boys in grades 2-5.
Cost is $25 for books and materials. Classes will be conducted each Tuesday through Nov. 19.
A parent or guardian must register each student at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15, just prior to class.
Information: Sandra Jensen at 765-274-6494 or csctheatre@yahoo.com.
