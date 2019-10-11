Community Briefs
One-day bus trip to Chicago planned
ANDERSON — A one-day trip to Chicago is planned for on Dec. 7. Cost is $55.
Participants must sign up by Nov. 8 and pay at that time. There will be no refunds. Make checks payable to Kay Wehner. People may also call 765-641-2037, Anderson High School to sign up. Ask for Wehner, Laura Crenshaw or Rosemary Rogers for any questions.
The bus will leave by 6 a.m. and return around 11 p.m. A quick stop at a fast food restaurant will be on the way. The bus will leave from the Anderson High School parking lot, south end.
Second pickup and drop-off location is the Kohl’s store on 96th Street in Indy.
Sign-up is on a first come basis. The bus can accommodate 55 people.
Legion to serve mountain oysters
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion, Post 216, SAL will serve mountain oysters on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Post 216 is located at 450 N. 10th St. The public welcome and the venue is non-smoking.
This event is scheduled every third Saturday of the month, through March 2020.
Information: 765-354-4892.
AHS Class of ‘56 meets for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘56 will meet for its monthly luncheon at noon Tuesday at Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
All members and guests are invited to attend.
Free testing for HIV, hepatitis C
ANDERSON — In honor of National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day, there will be a free HIV/hepatitis C testing event from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Los Compadres, 3724 Columbus Ave.
The event will give incentives for testing and there will be Spanish speaking representatives for information and testing services.
