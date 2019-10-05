Community Briefs
APD blood drive slated for Nov. 7
ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department, 1040 Main St., will host a blood drive on Thursday,
Nov. 7, from 12:15 to 4 p.m.
1969 Scots to hold 50th reunion
ANDERSON — Highland High School’s Class of 1969 will hold its 50th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 19.
If you were a member of this class and have not received any information regarding the reunion, contact Terra Skinner at 765-644-9244 for details.
It is not too late to make your reservation.
Library to host teen comic book event
ANDERSON — The public is invited to the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., to attend free comic book and cartooning workshops on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Local professional cartoonist Deon Parson will teach attendees how to create their own comic book. This workshop is for teens in grades 6-12.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
First-time buyer workshop planned
MUNCIE — PathStone will hold an information session on Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at PathStone, 420 S. High Street, Suite 101.
Attendees will learn about the homebuyer resources, including the City of Muncie’s financial assistance program where income-eligible first-time buyers can obtain up to $5,000 in down-payment and closing-cost assistance.
To attend call 765-286-2162 and ask for Chris Allen or submit your information at pathstoneindiana.org.
Apples & More planned for Sunday
ALEXANDRIA — Small Town USA Apples & More will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Indiana 9 and 1300 North.
There will be face painting, hay rides, horse rides, games and prizes and pictures with a giant pumpkin.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.