1959 alumni meet for lunch
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of ’59 will meet for lunch at noon Tuesday at Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Information: Ann Shaffer, 765-274-1619 or Bob Jackson, 765-642-4049.
Stop the Bleed speaker Tuesday
ANDERSON — Brent Jenson, executive director of the Madison County Dispatch Stop the Bleed program, will be the guest speaker at Tuesday’s luncheon of the Anderson Noon Exchange Club. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. at Edgewood Golf Course & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road.
Stop the Bleed is a national campaign for the general public to become trained on basic trauma care in order to stop or slow bleeding during emergencies.
The luncheon program is open to the community. The event is free to first-time visitors. Returning guests and members will pay the $15 luncheon fee.
Reservations: Bonny Clark, 765-617-5912 or bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
‘Surrender of Lee’ program Saturday
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Historical Society will present Curt Fields as Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sixth Street Christian Church.
General Grant will speak on “The Surrender of Lee at Appomattox Court House.”
An Italian luncheon will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lasagna, sides, drinks and desserts will be served. Cost is $8 for adults.
Keystone Woods has bingo event
ANDERSON — Community Bingo will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Keystone Woods, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
Oct. 19 Gospel concert postponed
ANDERSON — The concert that was scheduled for Oct. 19, “Doug Anderson and Gospel Choir Celebration” at Anderson First Baptist Church has been postponed until further notice.
Class of 1951 to meet at Eva’s
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Church Women United to meet
ANDERSON — Church Women United will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.