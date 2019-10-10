Community Briefs
Meeting set for Korean War vets
ANDERSON — The Anderson Korean War veterans will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the 40 & 8 Lodge, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Any veterans of the Korean War or veterans who served in Korea are encouraged to attend.
The public is also invited to attend. For further information, call Chapter Commander J. Ron Gegenheimer, 765-623-4214.
Legion to host Sunday breakfast
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St., will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Price is $7 per person and includes biscuits and gravy, eggs to order, fried potatoes, pancakes, French toast, coffee and orange juice.
Activities set at Eagles 174
ANDERSON — The Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St., will host a Chili Cookoff on Saturday.
Those planning on participating are asked to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for set-up. Contest begins at 6 p.m. Judging starts at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee for a crockpot of chili and the winner gets $50.
Karaoke with Elaine will start at 6 p.m. and the pool tables will be open.
You may purchase a $5 chili pass, try out all the different chilis and get a ticket to vote for your favorite.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Eagles will have a Halloween party at 7 p.m. The band, Pershing Drive, will begin at 8 p.m.
A costume contest will be judged at 9 p.m. The top three will receive a prize.
Both events are open to the public.
Community Center to host Health Fair
ANDERSON — A free health fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Several screenings will be available. There are spaces available for $25. All health care entities or facilities wishing to reserve a table should call Julia at 765-610-7964.
Food will be available.
Shrine club hosts fish dinner Friday
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host a fish (cod) dinner on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $11 for adults; and children 12 and under, $5.
Open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.