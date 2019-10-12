Chicken fry at Columbian Hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will host a chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Socrates Cafe meets Monday
ANDERSON — The next Socrates Café meeting will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Museum of Madison County History, 7 W. 11th St.
The group discusses everyday ideas and events in a friendly and civil discussion each month.
Past members and new people are always welcome. There are no dues, membership requirements, or other obligations.
Information: email Socrates.Cafe.Anderson@gmail.com or call Mike at 765-387-7656.
Shining Hero Award honors responders
EDGEWOOD — First responders from nine Madison County departments will be honored at the inaugural Shining Hero Award ceremony hosted by the Anderson Noon Exchange Club on Tuesday. The special luncheon in their honor will be at the Edgewood Golf Course and Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road.
The community is invited to attend the luncheon honoring: Officer Dustin Jones, Madison County Jail; Capt. Josh Shepherf, Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department; Lt. Matt Boyland, Elwood Fire Department; Josiah Julian, Indiana Department of Natural Resources; Lt. Joel Nichols, Alexandria Fire Department; Patrolman Todd Leever, Markleville Police Department; Lt. Tyler Irwin, Elwood Police Department; Officer Kim Stigall, Madison County Sheriff’s Department; and Mark Vandergrift, Anderson Fire Department.
Doors open at 10:45 a.m. with lunch beginning at 11 a.m. Call Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 before 5 p.m. Monday to make reservations.
Billy Joel to do Notre Dame concert
SOUTH BEND — Billy Joel will make his first-ever concert appearance at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m. Joel has appeared on campus twice previously, but never at the stadium.
Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, via livenation.com.
Poetry night features Poe
ANDERSON — Edgar Allan PoeTry Jam at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Bring your scariest poems to share and hear Elwood poet Pat Kalahar as Poe recite “The Raven” and other classics by the master.
The group meets every third Thursday of the month.
The event is being sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana and A Town Center.
Cemetery prepares to do fall cleanup
MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Cemetery will be doing its complete fall cleanup. All spring, summer, faded flowers and decorations will be removed after Oct. 14 as time and weather allows.
Families wanting to save theirs must remove before the deadline. Cemetery is getting ready for the winter and holidays.
