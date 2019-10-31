Community Briefs
Theater to host Halloween event
ANDERSON — Halloween Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza will be held Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Mounds Mall Theater, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.
There will be cookies and popcorn, music, candy, a photo booth, and more. Water and soda will be sold with proceeds being donated to charity.
Free bus rides to pre-holiday meal
ANDERSON — Ride the bus free to the John Lawson/Fran Wellman Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner served free to the community at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Dinner will be served from 2 to 6 p.m. and will include turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry salad, sweet potatoes, cole slaw, pumpkin pie, dinner roll and drink.
Information: 765-642-8061.
Zeppelin tribute concert in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Led Zeppelin 2 Plays III: A 50th Anniversary Celebration,” will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, at 9 p.m. at Old National Centre.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Prices: $10 in advance; $15 day of show; $20 for a four-pack.
Concert promoters say Led Zeppelin 2 has mastered the art of impersonation through its tribute to the iconic band Led Zeppelin.
Senior Fair today at Impact Center
ANDERSON — The Anderson Impact Center will host its fifth annual Impact Senior Fair on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fair is free and open to seniors 55 and older. Vendors will provide information, health screenings and giveaways.
Information: 765-356-9497.
