LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Community Briefs

Theater to host Halloween event

ANDERSON — Halloween Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza will be held Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Mounds Mall Theater, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road.

There will be cookies and popcorn, music, candy, a photo booth, and more. Water and soda will be sold with proceeds being donated to charity.

Free bus rides to pre-holiday meal

ANDERSON — Ride the bus free to the John Lawson/Fran Wellman Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner served free to the community at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Dinner will be served from 2 to 6 p.m. and will include turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry salad, sweet potatoes, cole slaw, pumpkin pie, dinner roll and drink.

Information: 765-642-8061.

Zeppelin tribute concert in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Led Zeppelin 2 Plays III: A 50th Anniversary Celebration,” will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, at 9 p.m. at Old National Centre.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Prices: $10 in advance; $15 day of show; $20 for a four-pack.

Concert promoters say Led Zeppelin 2 has mastered the art of impersonation through its tribute to the iconic band Led Zeppelin.

Senior Fair today at Impact Center

ANDERSON — The Anderson Impact Center will host its fifth annual Impact Senior Fair on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair is free and open to seniors 55 and older. Vendors will provide information, health screenings and giveaways.

Information: 765-356-9497.

The Herald Bulletin