Community Briefs ‘
American Legion dinner Wednesday
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m., the Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St., will host homemade Sloppy Joe’s with macaroni and cheese and baked beans.
Cost is $5 per dinner.
To order, call 765-754-3311.
Church to serve whiting at dinner
ANDERSON — Trinity Baptist Church, 1225 Madison Ave., will host a fish (whiting) dinner on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Cost is $8 per person.
Rangeline Oktoberfest set
ANDERSON — Oktoberfest at the Rangeline Community Center will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and will feature Wienerschnitzel, brats and sauerkraut, German potato salad, parsley potatoes, German bread and German chocolate cake.
Dance to assorted music, including polka. Cost is $5.
The public is invited. This will conclude the Thursday evening dinner dances for 2019.
