Community Briefs
Heart doctor to speak to Triad
ANDERSON — This month’s Triad meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the United Auto Workers Local 1963 Union Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
Dr. Anne Ford, cardiology heart doctor, will be the speaker.
Fall empowerment event is Saturday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Madison County Black Chamber will host a Fall Empowerment Conference on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sherman Street Church of God Annex, 1825 Sherman St.
Theme for the conference is +RECLAIM +RESTORE +REJOICE, which will include inspirational and motivational speakers. Featured speakers are Jason Townsend, Senator Jean Breaux, Rev. Darnell Williams, Kimberly Janelle and Rev. Doyle Moore Jr.
RSVP to Connie Fields, 765-278-7356.
The public is invited.
Library to host local cartoonist
ANDERSON — The public is invited to the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., to attend a free “meet and greet” session with local professional cartoonist Deon Parson on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Cardinal Room.
Parson will share his experiences in the field of comics and answer attendees’ questions.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Senior Train Dominoes planned
ANDERSON — Senior adults and any accompanying friends and family are encouraged to come out to the Community Hospital Education Building on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. for Senior Train Dominoes.
Refreshments are provided and prizes are given away. Beginners are welcome.
The Community Hospital Education building is at 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Information: Call 765-730-2334.
‘Cars for a Cause’ show on Saturday
ANDERSON — A car show “Cars for a Cause” will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Independent Federal Credit Union, 3737 S. Scatterfield Road.
Bring your vintage car and show it off, or just come and see all the autos on display at “Cars for a Cause.”
This car show is to benefit United Faith Housing. Registration will be at noon, with the Top 10 awards given at 4 p.m.
They will also have a 50/50 drawing, bake sale, food and family fun activities.
The car award categories are: Rat Rods, Best Pre 1949, New Generation 1995 & up, Kid’s Choice, Best Ford, People’s Choice, Best Plymouth, Best Chevy, Best Mopar and Best of Show.
UMC Fall Festival set for Davis Park
ANDERSON — First United Methodist Church Anderson will host its annual Fall Festival on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Davis Park, 4507 Nichol Ave.
There will be square dancing, hay rides, games, face painting, food, s’mores and much more. Fun for all ages.
Fish fry Friday in Anderson
ANDERSON — The Madison County 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road, will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The LaFemme will conduct a bake sale.
