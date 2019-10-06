Friends of Library to have book sale
PENDLETON — The Friends of the Library will host its next book sale Oct. 11-16 at the Pendleton Community Public Library, 595 Water St.
Friends members get an early peek at the sale on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Church offers Abundance Meal
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship “Comfort Keepers” of East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its monthly God Abundance Meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the lower fellowship hall of the church.
The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, rolls, assorted desserts and drink with a freewill offering accepted.
The church is located at 124 E. Main St. (on Ind. 38) and is handicap accessible. There will be carryouts available, and shut-ins or small businesses in the immediate area can request a carryout delivered by calling the church at 765-533-4996, day of the meal, or Diane at 765-533-2330 ASAP.
Abundance Meals will start again on April 8, 2020.
Attorneys to speak to support group
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at the Community Hospital Anderson Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Speakers will be David and Ardith Wilson, elder law attorneys, of Anderson. They will be discussing Medicaid and estate planning issues and the differences between a will and a trust.
Speaker and respite care are only available at the 2 p.m. session. Call in advance to 765-203-2674 for respite care.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is invited to attend.
For additional information, contact Lori Keith at lkeith@ecommunity.com.
Christ Temple plans block party
ANDERSON — Christ Temple Church, 1610 W. 22nd St., will host a block party on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 2 to 7 p.m.
There will be food, games, bounce houses, prizes, music and fun. Bring your family and friends.
Information: 765-644-9281.
Adams Township history is topic
MARKLEVILLE — Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian, will be at East Christian Church, 124 E. Main St., to give a talk and pictures of the past regarding “The History of Adams Township” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 in the lower level of the church.
There will be a display of old one-room schoolhouses within the township.
The public is invited to hear of amazing stories of Adams Township with light refreshments available.
Spots open for Holiday Bazaar
ANDERSON — There are booths still available for the 10th annual Holiday Bazaar, on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Park Place Church of God in the Fellowship Hall, 501 College Drive.
The bazaar is open to all retailers, crafters, and anyone who would like to make extra money selling their crafts. Table/space is $25 each, two tables/space $40, three tables/space $65, or four tables/space $90.
A food court will be provided for breakfast and lunch.
To reserve a spot call Loretta, 765-642-0216 or 765-635-6724.
Proceeds from rental of booths and the food court will go to benefit the church’s 2020 Uganda Mission Team.
Free prostate screenings offered
ANDERSON — On Oct. 19, St. Vincent will offer free prostate cancer screenings from 8 a.m. to noon at the Erskine Medical Office Building, 2020 Meridian St.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men.
Who is at risk?
• Age – the risk of prostate cancer increases with age, especially after age 50. More than 80% of prostate cancers are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older.
• Family history – men who have a father, son, or brother who had a prostate cancer.
• Race/ethnicity – African American men are more likely to get prostate cancer than other men and at a younger age.
Many prostate cancers are first found during a screening with a prostate-specific (PSA) antigen blood draw. For more information or to schedule an appointment to receive a screening, call 765-608-2677. An appointment is required to receive the free prostate cancer screening.
