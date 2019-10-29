Community Briefs
Bloodmobile to be at APD on Nov. 7
ANDERSON — There will be a blood drive at the Anderson Police Department, open to the community, from 12:15 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Indiana Blood Center will have a bloodmobile, with staff accepting donations at the police station, 1040 Main St.
Optometrist to talk to caregivers
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Speaker will be Dr. Rajender Macha, OD. The topic will be “The Link Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Vision Problems.”
Speakers and respite care are only available at the 2 p.m. session.
Call in advance, 765-203-2674 for respite care; the number has changed.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome.
Information: Lori Keith at lkeith@ecommunity.com.
Well-o-Ween set at Elwood clinic
ELWOOD — Meridian Health Services will host a Well-o-Ween from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at its Elwood branch, 1518 Main St.
It will be a fun, free evening of health and wellness celebration while enjoying the Halloween season.
There will be free health screenings, costume contest for the children, local vendors, tours of Meridian Health Services, fun activities for all ages, music entertainment, food, beverages and sweet treats, and prizes and giveaways.
Moose Lodge plans trunk-or-treat
ANDERSON — The Anderson Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., will host its trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Public is welcome. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
The Herald Bulletin
