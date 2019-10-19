Community Briefs
Purdue Club plans fall dinner
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson/Madison County Purdue Club will have their fall dinner meeting on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Purdue Polytechnic, 1920 Purdue Parkway.
The dinner will be $10 per person. Send reservations to Kelsey Antrim, local Purdue Club president, at kantrim@purdue.edu, by Monday.
Tom Turpin, Purdue’s Bug Man, will be the featured speaker. He recently retired after establishing the Bug Bowl, the world’s largest insect-themed festival, as well as regularly taking exotic creatures to schools and community events, where he often appeared in bug bedecked formal attire.
The primary purpose of the local club is to provide scholarship to Purdue-bound students.
TBI support group meeting Monday
ANDERSON — A meeting of Traumatic Brain Injury survivors, caregivers and family will meet from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday in the Redbud Room at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
There is no charge.
Refreshments will be served.
Free legal help at the library
ANDERSON — Mariah McGee from McGee at Law will offer free legal help at the Anderson Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The focus of this program will be on criminal record expungement in Indiana. Appointments are required and will be scheduled in 15-minute increments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment to meet with the lawyer, please call Information Services at 765-641-2456 or visit the Information Services Desk at the library.
American Legion hosting dinner
ANDERSON — The George Hockett American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., will have a ham-and-beans supper on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.
The menu will also included fried potatoes and corn bread.
Price is $7.
Christian Center hosts banquet
ANDERSON — The Christian Center Annual Banquet will be held on Thursday.
A warm, inspiring and entertaining evening celebrates second chances with nationally known author, humorist and storyteller Philip Gulley.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with heavy hors d’oeuvres, finger foods, drinks and dessert. A silent auction will take place. The program begins at 7 p.m. which includes the storytelling of Gulley, the presentation of the Lloyd Lambert award, testimonies and a live auction.
Gulley and get an autograph on one of his books available that evening.
Tickets can be purchased at The Christian Center at 625 Main St., or online at donate.thechristiancenter.org/event/christian-center-banquet/e238755.
Contact Billie at 765-649-4264 for details and additional information and discounts. All proceeds go to support the vital mission of The Christian Center.
