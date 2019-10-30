Community Briefs
Memory Walk for Anderson woman
ANDERSON — The family of Alexis Wasson, who died along with her unborn twin sons in Anderson, will host a Memory Walk in her honor at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shadyside Park.
The walk is 3.4 miles and will begin at the the entrance from Alexandria Pike by the volleyball courts. Water will be available.
T-shirts will be available for $15. Wristbands will sell for $5.
All proceeds will go to a college fund set up for her daughter.
Saturday bazaar at Whetstone Church
ANDERSON — Whetstone Christian Church, 5940 Madison Ave., will host its annual church bazaar with a chicken-and-noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Grile Building behind the church.
The menu also includes mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and dessert. Carryouts will be available.
Tickets for the dinner are $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 8, and under 5 are free. Tickets will be available at the door.
There will also be a bake sale and craft sale. The building is handicap accessible.
Bingo for seniors at Keystone Woods
ANDERSON — Senior Bingo Bash will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
Home work tips at Historic Fall Creek
PENDLETON — Historic Fall Creek, Pendleton Settlement welcomes the public to attend its annual membership meeting on Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m., at Falls Park Red Barn, located at the north entrance.
The meeting will feature old home renovation tips and tricks for making your historic home as beautiful as the day it was built. Learn how to re-glaze windows, restore wood, uncover metal, and research your home’s unique history. Hear updates on Pendleton’s Log Cabin project and other preservation-related news from Indiana Landmarks.
Refreshments and take-home materials will be provided.
AHS Class of ’51 to meet Monday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
Information: John,
765-642-2316.
Buffet breakfast at Pendleton AMVETS
PENDLETON — The Son of AMVETS will host an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway.
The menu includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs (or eggs to order), coffee, milk and juice. Price is $8 per person. Must be 18 or older to attend.
Information: 765-778-7224.
Frankton Legion has chili cook-off
FRANKTON — A chili cook-off will be held Sunday, starting at 12:30 p.m., at the Frankton American Legion.
Anyone – member or nonmember – can make a pot of chili, but the person will need to choose which entity: American Legion, Sons of the American Legion or the auxiliary.
The chili that wins the money will go to that entity also. It’s $1 to taste and $3 a bowl. The event is open to the public. Cash only for food items.
Information: Joy Akers, 765-754-3311.
Legion to serve frog legs Friday
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., will serve broasted frog legs and two sides on Friday, Nov. 1 , from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
Open to the public, a non-smoking Legion.
For information: 765-354-4892.
Fundraiser aids Thanksgiving meal
ANDERSON — The “Circle Of Love” Gospel Highlight Thanksgiving dinner fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at UAW Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
This fundraiser is to help James Warner of The Gospel Highlight Radio Broadcast for 44 years who will be hosting his 37th Gospel Highlight Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
There will be a large variety of vendors, a silent auction, raffle gifts, door prizes, 50/50 and more.
Anyone who is interested in being a vendor or volunteer should contact Jewell at 765-278-4040 or email to rarejewell12@gmail.com.
