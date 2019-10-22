Community Briefs
Suicide prevention fundraiser slated
ANDERSON — A fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Lantern House Asian Bistro, 4708 S. Scatterfield Road.
Twenty percent of sales will go to the organization.
To obtain a flyer or for more information, call 765-425-1936.
M-G to host trunk-or-treat
FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant’s student leaders are serving their community with a Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Madison-Grant Jr/Sr High School, 11700 SE 00W.
The event is for all Madison-Grant United School Corp. students and local special needs preschools. The event is a part of the goals of Champions Together, a collaborative partnership between Special Olympics and IHSAA in an effort to promote servant leadership among students.
The event will be held indoors in case of inclement weather. Candy and fun included.
Information: Lindsey Barton, lbarton@mgusc.k12.in.us or 347-452-8902.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.