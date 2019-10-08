Community Briefs
Bereavement group
to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
C.J. Buskirk, minister of Sulphur Springs Christian Church, will be the special speaker. His topic will be “Learning to Live With Hope.”
Following a discussion period, the evening will include a time of fellowship and refreshments.
This session will be in the Fireside Room. Enter through the north door across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. Reservations are not necessary.
Information: 765-643-5713.
Donate blood to aid cancer patients
ANDERSON — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and more than 268,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
- Oct. 20, noon-5 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St., Anderson.
- Oct. 23, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Pruis Hall, McKinley Avenue, campus of Ball State University, Muncie.
- Oct. 29, 8:15 a.m. — 2 p.m., Lapel High School, 1850 S. 900W, Lapel.
Fall festival set at Tri County
MIDDLETOWN — Tri County Christian Church (TCCC F5) will host its fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
There will be food, fun and fellowship.
The church is at 8660 N. Mechanicsburg Road.
Fall festival set for Chesterfield churchCHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., will host a Fall Festival (weather permitting) at Clark Field across the street from the church on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
There will be a bounce house, games, face painting/tattoos, free hot dogs, donuts and cider.
Marvel/DC trivia night at the library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will present a Marvel/DC trivia program on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Cardinal Room.
Attendees will compete in teams of six or less to answer trivia questions based on comic books, TV shows and movies.
The public is invited to attend this free event.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Pirates Class of ’63 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of ’63 will have its bimonthly lunch on Wednesday at Bloomers Pub and Eatery (Edgewood Golf Course) at 12:30 p.m.
All classmates, family, friends, and Pirates are invited.
Fall cleanup slated at cemetery
CHESTERFIELD — Bronnenberg Cemetery Association in Chesterfield will have its fall cleanup on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
Plastic trash bags are provided. Bring your own gloves and any other protective gear that you desire. Anyone is welcome, just dress according to the weather.
The cemetery is at the north end of Skyview Drive when entering Chesterfield from Anderson.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.