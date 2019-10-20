AHS Class of ‘69 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — All members of the Anderson High School Class of 1969 and their friends are invited to attend a luncheon at Art’s on Broadway on Wednesday, October 23, at 1 p.m.
Volunteers needed Thanksgiving Day
ANDERSON — Everyone is welcome to attend the Gospel Highlight Radio Broadcast’s 37th annual community Thanksgiving Day dinner at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Delivery service will be available for the sick and those unable to leave their homes. To order a dinner for delivery, call 648-6868. Orders must be received no later than 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Help is needed. To volunteer or for more information, call James Warner at 765-606-6099.
This dinner is in memory of the late Brother Booker Alexander, founder; and Brother Charles Gardner, Rev. Levert Braxton, David Tolbert, Allen Alexander and Monroe Warner Jr. of the now-retired Heavenly Five Gospel Singers.
Chicken and noodles on menu
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, Anderson, will host a chicken-and-noodle dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Serving hours will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Library hosts euchre twice monthly
PENDLETON — Senior euchre for those 60 and over will take place on the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Pendleton Community Library, 595 Water St., Pendleton.
Gift fair features crafts quilt display
ANDERSON — First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Ninth St., will host a Holiday Gift Fair on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m.
There will be food (Greek’s Pizza Truck), crafts, vendors, music and a quilt display in the sanctuary.
Art Museum Women’s League to meet
ANDERSON — The Women’s League of the Anderson Art Museum will meet Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Art Museum.
The program is “Candles By Lady Tala” presented by Michele Le Daffron-Frogge.
All are welcome.
‘Dine and donate’ fundraiser is Saturday
CHESTERFIELD — A Dine to Donate for the Isabel Society of Harter House and Vermillion Place will take place from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Becky’s Happy Mule, 2460 E. Ind. 67, Chesterfield.
