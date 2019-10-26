BRIEFS
Memorial pool tourney on Nov. 2
MIDDLETOWN — The inaugural Mark Flowers Memorial Pool Tournament will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Signup for the tournament begins at 2:30 p.m., with play getting underway at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $15. For information contact, Brian Allison at 765-635-7082 or Ryan Leonard, 765-914-7111.
Flowers, an avid pool player and father, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 22.
A commemorative T-shirt will be available for purchase at the tournament. Youth sizes are $15 and adult sizes are $20.
There will be a 50/50 drawing. a silent auction, and all-you-can-eat chili and other snacks, $5.
Anyone wishing to donate to the silent auction may contact Leonard.
All proceeds from this event will go into a trust fund for Flowers’ children.
City trunk-or-treat moved to Monday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has announced that, due to inclement weather expected Saturday, the annual trunk-or-treat will now be held on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dickmann Town Center.
Indians Class of ’60 set reunion
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘60 will celebrate its 60th class reunion on Sept. 6, 2020, at Lov Events.
Classmates if you have had a change in your phone number, address, or e-mail, contact Loretta Baum Lukens at 765-642-8312.
Festival planned for Wednesday
ANDERSON — Hallelujah Festival/Trunk-and-Treat will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave., Anderson.
There will be food and fellowship, door prizes, free food, a free throw competition, games, a DJ, and a bounce house plus lots of candy.
ATS hosts Trunk-and-Treat
ANDERSON — The ninth annual Trunk-and-Treat school bus style will be held beginning at 6 p.m. (until candy runs out) Wednesday at the former North Side Middle School, 1815 Indiana Ave., Anderson.
The event is being hosted by Anderson Transit System.
