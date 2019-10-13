Fall Harvest Party in Frankton
FRANKTON — Frankton Christian Church, 206 Church St., will have its annual Fall Harvest Party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church Family Life Center.
This is a free evening with fun, food, games, face painting, a cake walk, hayrides, door prizes and lots of surprises.
There will be a display of emergency equipment and emergency responders to visit with.
For more information, contact the church office at 765-754-8660; or Joyce Barrett at 765-754-7426.
Church to serve whiting at dinner
ANDERSON — Trinity Baptist Church, 1225 Main St., will host a fish (whiting) dinner on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Cost is $8 per person.
