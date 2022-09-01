Church to celebrate pastoral anniversary
ANDERSON — Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the Rev. Dr. Edgar M. Woodall’s 31st pastoral anniversary anrd also hono First Lady Martha Woodall.
The day’s event will begin with a car parade at noon, Saturday, Sept. 17, proceeding from Shadeland School at 15th and Sycamore streets to the church, 1540 W. 16th St. Cars will line up at 11:30 a.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 18, the celebration will continue during the 10 a.m. service. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Standford Bolden and Trinity Victory Baptist Church of Marion.
AHS 1965 Ladies to gather Sept. 7
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies will have their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. It will be at Bob Evans in Anderson.
The group has monthly luncheons on the first Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. Different locations are selected and announced.
Bereavement group will meet Sept. 8
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church. Marty Ballard of Ballard & Sons Funeral Home will be the guest speaker.
The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline. Enter through the North Entrance (Door #7), across from Highland Middle School.
Information: Church office, 765-643-5713.
Gospel quartet to perform Sept. 9
ANDERSON — Gold City, an award-winning gospel quartet from Gadsden, Alabama, will present a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
High tenor vocals and low bass singing characterize these musicians, who have released numerous chart-topping hits since their formation in 1980, such as “Midnight Cry,” “I’m Not Giving Up,” “There Rose a Lamb” and “God Handled it All.”
The concert will be at Main Street Church of God, 4211 S. Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m., and admission is free; no tickets required.
Information: Carl Stagner at 765-635-6142 or pastorcarl@mainstreetcog.net.
To learn about the group, visit www.goldcityministries.com.
AHS Class of ’51 lunch is Sept. 12
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.
It will be at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway. It will be delayed a week because of the Labor Day holiday.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Grief recovery group
will start Sept. 13
ANDERSON — Anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one is invited to the Grief/Share Recovery Group classes online (Zoom) on Tuesdays from Sept. 13 to Nov. 22.
Classes will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each of the 11 weeks.
To obtain more information, contact Pastor Juanita Swift at 765-620-3113 or 765-642-4494, or email at ccahgriefshare@gmail.com. Spaces are limited. Reserve your space by Sept. 7.
The classes are offered by Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave. Pastor Handel Smith is lead pastor.
The Herald Bulletin