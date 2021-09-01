AHS Class of ‘65 women meet today
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘65 Ladies will host its next monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Frisch’s. The restaurant’s at 500 Broadway St.
Marine Corps group will meet Thursday
CHESTERFIELD — The Marine Corps League will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408. The post is at 5100 Mounds Road.
For more information, call Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Church’s fish fry a fundraiser for play
MARKLEVILLE — North Christian Church will host a Dan’s Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Family Life Center.
The menu is all-you-can-eat fish or hand-breaded tenderloin, sides, one dessert and drink.
There will be a raffle of gift baskets. Proceeds go to the church’s playground.
Adult tickets are $10 in advance, $11 the day of the event. Tickets for children 6-11 are, $6; kids 5 and under eat free.
Carry-out meals will be available at the church, 32 N. State St., Markleville.
Meatloaf dinner offered in Frankton
FRANKTON — Frankton American Legion Post 469 will have a meatloaf dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The dinner, hosted by the Legion’s Auxiliary, also will have mashed potatoes and green beans for $7. Dessert will be peach cobbler for $3.
Bingo will run from 6-8 p.m.
The dinner is open to the public, and carry-outs are available. Place your order by calling 765-754-3311.
The post is at 116 N. Washington St.
For more information, call 765-533-4463.
NY steak dinner is set in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 will have a special New York strip steak dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
The $13 meal also will have two sides.
The dinner’s open to the public at the post, 5100 Mounds Road.
For more information, call Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
Free concert Sept. 11 in Muncie
MUNCIE — Acclaimed Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel will perform in a free outdoor concert as part of the 2021 Muncie Three Trails Music Series on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Ball State University Jazz Lab Ensemble will open the 7 p.m. show in Canan Commons Park.
State University is presenting the concert. The park is at 500 S. Walnut St. in downtown Muncie.
The schedule is subject to change based on state or local health guidelines. For any updates, visit www.munciethreetrails.com.
Daleville hosts kickball tourney
DALEVILLE — Daleville Jr./Sr. High School will host a kickball tournament Saturday, Sept. 11.
Registration will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. with the games to begin at 11 a.m. at the high school.
Spectator admission is $3 per person.
Fees are $40 per team (up to 10 players per team). All players must sign a waiver to participate.
Make checks payable to Daleville Athletic Booster Club. Drop it off at the school office or mail your registreation and payment to Daleville Athletic Booster Club, c/o Peggy Jones, 14136 Katriene Circle, Daleville, IN 47334.
For more information, email Dalevilleathleticboosterclub@gmail.com.
