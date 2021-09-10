9/11 Memorial Rally is Saturday
ANDERSON — A 9/11 Memorial Rally, a nonpartisan and family friendly event, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Citizens Plaza Park gazebo. The park’s at Ninth and Main streets.
All are invited to attend.
Second Harvest sets food giveaway
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will have a special tailgate distribution Saturday, September 11. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon at its warehouse, 6621 N. Old Ind. 3, Muncie.
Please don’t line up any earlier than 8 a.m.
For tailgate distributions, volunteer opportunities and additional resource information, visit CureHunger.org.
Polish Acre residents gather
ANDERSON — Residents of Polish Acre in the ‘50s and ‘60s will gather at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, for reminiscing at General Pulaski Park on 38th Street. There will be no food or drinks provided, and those attending are urged to bring a lawn chair. For more information, call Gary S. Louderback at 765-617-4346.
AHS Class of ’69 sets next luncheon
ANDERSON — The Class of 1969 from Anderson High School will have a luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the North Broadway Art’s Pizza.
All class members, spouses and friends are invited to attend.
Church canceling Sept. 16 fish fry
MARKLEVILLE — The Dan’s Fish Fry set for Thursday, Sept. 16, at North Christian Church has been canceled.
Historians cancel September event
ANDERSON — Madison County Historical Society has canceled its Sept. 27 membership meeting.
Due to Madison County’s COVID-19 status, the society feels it needs to cancel the gathering.
In addition, all Civil War Roundtables are canceled through the end of the year.
The group will continue to monitor the situation and reevaluate month to month.
Continue to follow the group on Facebook, its web site or call 765-683-0052.
