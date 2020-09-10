Halloween topic for Mounds naturalist
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet 7 p.m. Thursday in the park’s Nature Center.
Kelley Morgan, naturalist at the park, will be the speaker; her topic is “Victorian Origins of Halloween.”
The public is invited.
Facilitator offers Alzheimer’s support
ANDERSON — Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Support Group of Community Hospital of Anderson has not met at the Education Center.
However, the facilitator of the support group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information.
Food trucks to be at Grace Baptist
ANDERSON — On Sunday, Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N, is hosting its first Fall Friend and Food Truck Day.
They will have food trucks onsite to make the lunch buying easier, and anyone attending one of the morning services at Grace will receive a coupon good toward their lunch purchase.
Services are at 10 and 11:30 a.m., with lunch available after both services. Food trucks will include Daddio’s Food Trailer, Los Compadres Mexican Food Truck, Payne’s Fish & Chips, and Little Moos On the Go.
People do not have to attend church to patronize the food trucks, but everyone is invited and encouraged to attend (and then receive their coupon).
Food distributions at local sites
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana continues to host tailgate food distributions for area residents.
• Thursday, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required. More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit CureHunger.org.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
Chicken fry at Columbian Hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will host a chicken fry on Saturday, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Carryouts will be available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Revival services beginning Friday
ALEXANDRIA — Church revival services will take place Sept. 11-20 at The Church at Linwood, 561 W. 600N, Alexandria.
• Friday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., opening concert featuring the Glory Way Quartet
• Saturday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m., Pizza Pie and Praise – The LecKrone’s.
There will be 10 days worth of preaching, teaching and singing.
Check Saturday’s Church News for the remainder of the revival schedule.
Information: 419-788-3843 or 765-649-4020.
