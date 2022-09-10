Pastor anniversary celebration slated
ANDERSON — Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will host a celebration for the 31st pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Edgar M. Woodall and first lady Martha Woodall.
A car parade will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at noon (line up at 11:30 a.m.) proceeding from Shadeland School at 15th and Sycamore streets to the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church located at 1540 W. 16th St., Anderson.
On Sunday, Sept. 18, the celebration will continue during the 10 a.m. morning service with guest speaker Rev. Standford Bolden of Trinity Victory Baptist Church of Marion.
All are welcome.
Monthly fish dinner to be held Sept. 16
ANDERSON — On Friday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. the Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson, will host its monthly fish dinner.
The menu will consist of pollock, cole slaw, escalloped potatoes and green beans.
Carry-out will be available.
MCHS to host Sept. 19 roundtable
ANDERSON — The September 2022 meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Madison County History, located at 15 W. 11th St., Anderson.
The speaker for September is Steve Magnusen. He is currently president of the Indianapolis Civil War Round Table and board member of the Society for Women and the Civil War. His lifelong study of the American Civil War, with particular interest in the famed “Iron Brigade”, led to years of research into the life of Rufus R. Dawes, of the famous Sixth Wisconsin Volunteer infantry, plus his family, friends and comrades. The remarkable Dawes saga is brought to life in Steve’s book, “To My Best Girl”.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
