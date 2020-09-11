Mayor’s Cup canceled until 2021
ANDERSON — The Mayor’s Cup Go Kart Race that was moved from its original April 25-26 date to this weekend, Sept. 12-13, has now been canceled due to COVID-19.
Organizers say that plans are for the race to return next year as a part of the Southern Indiana Racing Association schedule.
Jewelry class set at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Tracy Davidson will teach her monthly jewelry class at the Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119, on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. Those attending will learn to make a pierced heart pendant.
This will be a metalsmith foundation class. Students will learn to pierce through metal without sawing through a piece. Cost is $45 and includes all supplies and tools. Class size is limited to six.
Registrations may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or by phoning the gallery at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registrations may be made at PASgallery119.org/events.
Red Cross needs blood donations
ANDERSON — The American Red Cross needs people of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a blood supply as diverse as the patients who depend on it.
All blood types are needed to ensure that the right blood product is available at the right time for all patients, a representative said in a press release.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives are also essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients this winter.
• Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Anderson University, Olt Student Center, 1215 University Blvd., Anderson.
• Sept. 24, 1:30-6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Pendleton, 225 W. State St.
Spaghetti dinner planned Sept. 19
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will host a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children, 12 and under.
Dinner includes spaghetti, red sauce or meat sauce, garlic bread and salad. Carry-outs are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
The Herald Bulletin
