Distinguished Citizens Dinner set for Sept. 21

ANDERSON – The annual Distinguished Citizens Dinner to benefit the local Boy Scouts is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Paramount Theatre.

Honorees include Beth Tharp, Mike Chandler, Mark Harville, Louis Jackson III, Tricia and Steve Thompson and Briana Vieke.

The public is invited. Tickets are $125 each. Contact Pam Shoot at pkshoot@anderson.edu.

Fish on the menu at monthly dinner

ANDERSON — On Friday, September 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. the Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will have its monthly fish dinner. The menu will consist of Alaskan pollock, coleslaw, scalloped potatoes, and green beans.

Cost is $10 for the dinner and $3 for an additional portion of fish. Carry-out will be available.

