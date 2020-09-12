Progressive drawings at Legion
FRANKTON — The American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., will have a progressive drawing each Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available each day from 2 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, bingo will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
Both events are open to the public.
Millcreek hosts karate program
CHESTERFIELD — The Millcreek karate program is open for instruction.
Classes are on Wednesdays for children ages 5 and older and for adults from 6 to 7 p.m.
Cost of the program is $10 per month for one, $13 for two, and $15 for three from the same family. New students can wear loose fitting clothing.
As with all the programs, social distancing is adhered to with workout spots marked and face masks available along with hand sanitizer. Instruction has been customized to abide by social distancing requirements.
Participants need to show up 15 minutes before their first class to get registered.
The Millcreek Center is located in Chesterfield at 403 W. Main Street.
Information: 765-378-1023.
Alzheimer’s walk seeking supporters
ANDERSON — LifeStream Services is a sponsor of the Richmond Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 19 and the Heartland Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 10.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association will not be hosting large in-person gatherings. Instead they are asking participants to walk in small teams of friends and family while others in the community do the same.
Visit the website to join a team or purchase a shirt, hat, or baked goods. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
