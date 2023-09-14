Historical Society to host roundtable
ANDERSON — The September 2023 meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11th St., Anderson. The topic of the meeting will be “Civil War Veterans Pensions”.
The last pension payment to a Civil War veteran was made to a surviving dependent in 2020, 155 years after the end of the Civil War. How did veteran pensions evolve? We will look at the pension system history. The pension applications of a few Indiana veterans will give us some insight into how it all worked. The resources available to discover your Civil War Veterans pension records will be discussed.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
Andrew Ripp concert reset
ANDERSON — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Andrew Ripp concert scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, at Reardon Auditorium has been postponed. The new date is now Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Reardon Auditorium.
Your current ticket is valid for the new date and no other action is required. Ticket holders can present their already purchased ticket for entry.
Information: contact@cmapromo.com.
Harvest Festival slated for Sept. 30
FORTVILLE — The Green Township Harvest Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at 10609 S. Ind. 13 (formerly Legion Park).
There will be local vendors, food, and pumpkins at the pumpkin patch.
Strait, Stapleton coming to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — George Strait and Chris Stapleton will extend their run of stadium shows with new dates added for 2024.
They will bring their show to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
Tickets will be available beginning Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at GeorgeStrait.com.
Globetrotters headed to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Jan. 14, for two shows. The first show is set for 12:30 p.m. with the second event beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.
This year’s Field of Faith set for Oct. 4
MUNCIE — Ever since 2009, Muncie has hosted an annual Fields of Faith, a free event gathering people from East Central Indiana together to learn more about Christ, and this year, they will come together for their 15th consecutive year.
This year’s event takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:40 p.m. at the Muncie Central Fieldhouse.
Additional information available at www.ecinfca.org or call 765-730-6212.
TSO to present ‘Ghosts’ concert
INDIANAPOLIS — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Indianapolis for two shows on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 3 and 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Sheltering Wings and the Indianapolis Zoo. Beginning with the public on sale, a limited number of specially priced $39 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.
The Herald Bulletin