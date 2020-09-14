United Way speaker at Exchange Club
EDGEWOOD — Karen Hemberger, vice president of impact for Madison County United Way, will be the guest speaker Tuesday at the Anderson Noon Exchange Club meeting.
This month, the club is collecting monetary donations and safety items for the Children’s Bureau/Exchange Club Family Resource Center in Anderson to aid families in protecting children.
Visitors are welcome to attend the lunch and program, starting at 11:30 a.m. at The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road. The $15 lunch fee is waived for first-time guests. Social distancing and masks are requested.
Frankton Legion to host dinner
FRANKTON — The American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., will host a chicken-and-noodles dinner Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. during Heritage Days weekend.
Cost is $7; the meal includes mashed potatoes, and choice of green beans or corn.
From 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, disc jockey Jay Castor will provide the entertainment.
On Saturday, the band Cross Roads will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.
