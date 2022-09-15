K of C to serve dinner Sept. 17
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will have a breaded/grilled tenderloin dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Dinner will be at Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
A submitted news release had the incorrect date.
Friendship church to honor its pastor
ANDERSON — Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 31st pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Edgar M. Woodall and first lady Martha Woodall.
A car parade will start at noon Saturday, Sept. 17 (line up at 11:30 a.m.) from Shadeland School at 15th and Sycamore streets to the church, 1540 W. 16th St.
On Sunday, Sept. 18, the celebration will continue during the 11 a.m. morning service with guest speaker the Rev. Standford Bolden of Trinity Victory Baptist Church of Marion.
AHS Class of ’56 has monthly lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1956 will have its monthly luncheon at noon Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 1925 Pubhouse Restaurant, Grandview Golf Course.
All class members and guests are invited.
Cornhole tourney to help post prom
FRANKTON — The Post Prom Committee of Frankton Jr./Sr. High School will host a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Games begin at 6 p.m. Cost is $40 a team. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams.
Spectators get in free. Bring your camp chair.
The tourney will be at Frankton High School’s football field, 610 E. Clyde St.
Proceeds will benefit the 2023 Frankton Post Prom.
Teams must be signed up by Sept. 19.
For more information, call Matt Ray, 317-965-2201.
50th reunion set for Alex ’72 class
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria-Monroe High School Class of ‘72 will have its 50th reunion Oct. 7-8.
First up is the Friday night, Oct. 7, football game, with the Tigers against the Frankton Eagles.
Game time is 7 p.m. Admission is $6. Meet in the home stands; there will be a section reserved for class members. The class will be recognized over the PA during the game.
After the game, Nancy (Kirkpatrick) Steele will host a get-together at her house, 1112 S. Harrison St., Alexandria.
The 50th reunion banquet will be Saturday, Oct. 8, at LovEvents Banquet Hall, 1803 Broadway St., Anderson.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for check-in, registration and social time. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.
Music begins at 7 p.m. with DJ Jim Noggle playing ’70s hits.
Emcee Jay Pruden will give a formal welcome and announcements at 7:45 p.m. Music continues until 11 p.m.
Cost is $35 a person and $70 a couple. Registrations are due Sept. 25. Send the names of those attending and registration money to Luanne (Sigler) Latchaw at 32 Fairway Drive, Alexandria, IN 46001.
Free flu shot clinic at 2 sites Oct. 13
ANDERSON — Flu-Lapalooza, a free one-day flu shot clinic, will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at two Anderson locations.
Free flu shots for those 6 months and older will be available at:
• Meridian Health Services, 1547 Ohio Ave.
• Meridian School Clinic, Compass Alternative School, 2010 Brentwood Drive.
Shots are available regardless of financial status. You don’t need to be a Meridian patient for the vaccine.
After your shot, enjoy Halloween activities including trunk or treat, costumes and candy. Participants can also enter to win a $50 grocery gift card. A winner will be drawn at each other.
You may dress up in a Halloween costume.
No appointment is necessary; walk-ins are welcome.
