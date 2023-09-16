Friendship Church to honor Woodalls
ANDERSON — The Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will host a celebration for the 32nd pastoral anniversary for Pastor Rev. Dr. Edgar M. Woodall and first lady Martha Woodall.
The celebration will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, during the morning service at 11 a.m.
The church is located at 1540 W. 16th St., Anderson. Guest speaker will be Pastor Standford Bolden, Trinity Victory Baptist Church of Marion.
Dinner will be served immediately following the service.
Fire Department to host Fish Fry
EDGEWOOD — A Dan’s Fish Fry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Edgewood Fire Department, 3323 Nichol Ave., Edgewood.
The dinner will include all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin, cole slaw or applesauce, baked beans, bread, dessert, lemonade and ice tea.
Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for First Responders (police officers, firefighters/EMS, 911 dispatchers and military veterans).
All proceeds will benefit the Edgewood Fire Department.
Adam Sandler tickets on sale
INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are now on sale for the Adam Sandler “I Missed You” tour headed to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
The 25-city run kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Oct. 12.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Simmermon Farms hosting Farm Fest
LAPEL — Farm Fest and Hog Roast will be held at Simmermon Farms, 9538 W. Ind. 32, Lapel, on Saturday, Oct. 14.
General admission is $5. This is a cash-only event.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m.; hog roast is from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; opening band plays from 5 to 6 p.m. with the Flying Toasters taking the stage from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Herald Bulletin