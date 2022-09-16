Punt, pass, kick contest Sept. 24
ANDERSON — Anderson Parks Department and Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. will host a punt, pass and kick football competition Saturday, Sept. 24.
The event will take be at Anderson High School, 4610 Madison Ave.
Warm-ups begin at 10 a.m., with competition starting at 11 a.m. for boys and girls 6-13.
Each age group will compete in each category for a final winner.
The event is free, but registration is required at www.cityofanderson.com by Sept. 19.
Matthews church concert is Saturday
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church in Matthews will host Tribute Quartet with special guest, The Shirah Brothers, in concert Saturday, Sept. 17.
Doors open at 6 p.m.; the concert starts at 7 p.m.
The church is at 105 W. Eighth St.
Tickets are $10 online in advance at www.matthewseumc.org/tribute or at the door if available. To guarantee seats, please purchase tickets in advance online or by calling or texting 765-667-0842.
Chicago bus trip scheduled for Dec. 3
ANDERSON — A charter bus one day trip to Chicago is planned for Dec. 3.
Cost is $65 per person. Seats are reserved by first to pay. Spots are limited.
Sign-up by Oct. 24. The bus will leave from the Anderson High School south parking lot.
Contact Kay Wehner at 765-641-2037, ext. 8013 for any questions.
The Herald Bulletin