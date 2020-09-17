Painting class at Rangeline Center
ANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, will host a painting class open to the public on Sept. 24.
The class will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Those attending must preregister as there is limited seating.
Cost is $30 for nonmembers and $20 for Rangeline members.
Information: 765-215-4289.
Bake sale at Middletown church
MIDDLETOWN — The Christian Women’s Fellowship at Sixth Street Christian Church will hold a bake sale in the church parking lot on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon.
A variety of baked goods will be available for sale plus Sechler pickles, dish cloths and suet cakes. Tickets will be available for a homemade quilt drawing to be drawn in late November.
Lions welcome chamber president
ANDERSON — Clayton Whitson, Madison County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, will be the speaker at the Anderson Lions Club on Thursday, Sept. 17, at noon at Perkins Restaurant.
Guests who would like to learn about the Anderson Lions Club are invited to attend.
Make a reservation by texting 765-278-7982. The Anderson Lions meet on the first and third Thursday each month. Masks are required.
Group offers school supplies
ANDERSON — The Mommy Movement will have a school supply giveaway next week, Sept. 22 and 24, from noon to 2 p.m. at 424 E. 14th St.
Participants must register online at www.themommymovementinc.org, or by phone at 765-393-2638, or by email at info@themommymovementinc.org.
Sisters’ poem read by singer
ANDERSON — Sisters Abby and Hanna Wilson’s poem “Ole Glory,” which they wrote about the U.S. flag, has been published in a poetry anthology, “Chaos: A Poetry Vortex.”
There was a virtual book launch, during which the Wilson sisters’ poem was read by national recording artist Michael Walker.
The book launch took place at https://www.bardconvirtual.com/chaos-a-poetry-vortex.html. The podcast recording of the book launch may be heard from that page as well.
