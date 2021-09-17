Chicken noodles dinner set Friday
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St., will host a chicken-and-noodle dinner Friday beginning at 5 p.m.
The menu will include chicken-and-noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, and choice of roll or cornbread muffin.
Cost is $8. Children 10 and under, eat for $5. Desserts (cake, brownies or pie) are $3. The event is sponsored by the auxiliary and is open to the public. Carry-out will be available.
October blood drive at Liberty Christian
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will host a blood drive from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The Versiti Blood Center Bloodmobile will be located in the elementary school parking lot at 2025 Hillcrest Drive. To schedule a time to donate, visit https://bit.ly/libertychristian or call/text LIBERTYANDERSON to 317-258-7603.
