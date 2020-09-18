‘Fabric Frenzy’ sale by quilt guild
PENDLETON — The Spring Valley Quilt Guild will have a “Fabric Frenzy” sale on Friday, Sept. 25, at 8744 Surrey Drive, Fiddlers Green, Pendleton.
The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a cash-and-carry fundraiser that helps support the Spring Valley Quilt Guild as well as the Pendleton Historical Museum.
A large selection of quilter’s quality fabric will be offered at bargain prices; example, two fat quarters for $1 or 12 for $5. Fabric has been donated by area quilters and is suitable for masks, crafts, quilts and garments. Included in this sale will be fat quarters, yardage, quilt kits, patterns, books, grab bags, and more. There will also be free magazines.
Household care packages offered
ANDERSON — Sowing Seeds Ministries will present its fourth annual Household Care Package Giveaway on Sunday, starting 4 p.m., at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza statue at Madison Avenue and MLK Boulevard.
Packages will contain everyday essential items. No proof of income is needed. The event will continue while supplies last.
Information: Phoebe Jones, 765-615-6127.
Red Cross plans local blood drives
ANDERSON — The American Red Cross is hosting two upcoming blood drives in Madison County.
They are in need of all blood types to ensure that the right blood product is available at the right time for all patients, according to a press release.
To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
• Thursday, Sept. 24, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Pendleton, 225 W. State St., Pendleton.
• Tuesday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Anderson University Olt Student Center, 1215 University Blvd., Anderson.
