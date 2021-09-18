Double movie event slated in Daleville
DALEVILLE — “Hocus Pocus” will be shown as part of a double-feature weekend free movie in the park on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Splash Pad Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
The movie will begin after dark (a little after 8 p.m.).
The next evening, “Playing With Fire” will be shown in the park when it gets dark. There will be added fun before the show: emergency vehicles and first responders will be on site for education and exploration. Stickers/hats will be available too.
The event is being sponsored by Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory.
AHS band plans encore concert
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Band will hold an encore performance of their Summer Marching program, “Van Highlanders,” on Friday, Sept. 24, at Anderson High School’s Collier Field, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
Admission is $1 per person, and donations will be accepted. The gates will open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The performance will start at 8 p.m.
