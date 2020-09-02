Rangeline hosting Friday dances
ANDERSON — There will be a Friday Night Dance every Friday from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
There will be music for all ages, dancing, snacks, and much more. Disc jockey will be Francis Simmons. The facility does not permit alcohol.
Cost is $6 per person. Water, pop and snacks will be available for purchase.
Information: Francis, 765-748-9347 or Pam, 765-437-6612.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.