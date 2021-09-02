Frankton church starts diaper pantry
FRANKTON — Frankton First United Methodist Church will start a diaper pantry Thursday, Sept. 23.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
’59 high school graduates invited
ANDERSON — All 1959 class members of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights high schools are welcome to a gathering at noon Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the 1925 Pubhouse at Grandview Golf Course.
Any 1959 grad of any of the three schools is welcome to attend. The Pubhouse is at 1905 Northshore Blvd.
For more information, call Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer at 765-274-1619.
Charlie, his factory tour coming to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are on sale for the musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the first show this year in the Broadway in Indianapolis series.
Tickets are available online at www.broadwayinindianapolis.com or by calling 1-800-982-2787. Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will have eight performances at Clowes Memorial Hall from Oct. 19-24.
The show tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who is opening his factory gates. Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination.
Outdoor Indiana focuses on ducks
INDIANAPOLIS — Outdoor Indiana magazine’s September/October issue features a cover article on duck species that can be found around the Hoosier state, highlighted by the cover photo of a colorful wood duck.
The issue also includes an article about native Hoosier Avriel Shull, whose home designs continue to be iconic decades after her premature death.
Outdoor Indiana is available at most Barnes & Noble stores in Indiana for $4. Subscriptions are $15 for one year and $28 for two years. Subscribe at shopINstateparks.com or by calling 317-233-3046.
