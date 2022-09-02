Frankton Legion brings bingo back
FRANKTON — The Frankton Mayberry American Legion Post 469 will start Wednesday bingo from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
All are welcome. Games are open to the public.
The post is at 116 N. Washington St.
Monthly library sale set for Sept. 8
ANDERSON — The Friends of the Anderson Public Library will have its monthly sale on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Sale hours are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Most books are 25 cents; CDs, audio books and DVDs are 10 cents.
The sale is open to the public at the library, 111 E. 12th St. You do not need a library card.
