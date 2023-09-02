Library offers free computer classes
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will provide free basic introduction workshops for computers and other technology for adults each month. These workshops are for those who are new to computers and want to start from the beginning.
Registration is required for each workshop. Drop-in sessions do not require prior registration. Attendees can register or get more information by calling 765- 641-2456, or visiting the Public Services Desk at the library.
• Drop-in Device Assistance: Sept. 5 and 18 from 3 to 5 p.m.
• Computer Basics: Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.
• Microsoft Word Basics: Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
• Facebook Basics: Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.
Rangeline to host dance lessons
ANDERSON — Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, will have dance lessons beginning Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day).
Beginning two-step will be at 6 p.m. and beginning slow two-step will be at 7:30 p.m.
Each month the style of dance will change — October will be the waltz, with November being the foxtrot.
Information: Nancy Fulaytar, 765-662-2553.
Library schedules genealogy class
The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will hold a class, “Genealogy 101: Using Historical Newspapers,” on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Chief Anderson Room on the library’s third floor.
Attendees will learn the basics of researching their family history, learn how to create a family tree, and discover what resources can help them in their research both at home and at the library.
This session will focus on using the library’s multiple newspaper databases to aid in your genealogy research.
This presentation is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
Open house Sept. 7 at Madison-Grant
FAIRMOUNT — The Madison-Grant High School Robotics Team, Argyll Attacks, will host an open house on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Enter through Door 6.
The school is at 11700 S.E. 00W.
Liberty Grove 61st homecoming nears
ANDERSON — Liberty Grove Baptist Church, 935 S. 300 E., will celebrate its 61st Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Sunday school runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; fellowship with coffee and doughnuts, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.; worship service from 11 a.m. to noon, with special guest speaker Jazeil Rouch sharing her testimony of her family’s missions work in the Philippines.
A pitch-in lunch will immediately follow the service.
Guests are invited to stay and enjoy music by James and Jeni Hill of Hot Springs, Arkansas. They are members of the Branson Singer’s/Songwriter’s Association in Branson, Missouri.
